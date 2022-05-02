Local News

Four killed as two AL factions clash in Kushtia

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
At least four people were killed and 20 injured as two factions of Awami League locked into fierce clashes over establishing supremacy in Kushtia on Monday.

The clashes took place at Asthanagar village under Jhaudia union in Sadar upazila.

Confirming the matter, Kushtia’s superintendent of police Khairul Alam said the bodies have been kept at Sadar hospital morgue.

The deceased are Kashem Ali, 50, Laltu Mandal, 30, Rahim Malitha, 50, and Matiar Mandal, 40, of Asthanagar village.

Hospital sources said 8 among the injured are in critical condition.

Police and local sources said the clashes took place between supporters of Jhaudia union Awami League president Keramat Ullah and former union parishad member Fazlur Rahman.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Islamic University police station Mostafizur Rahman Ratan told Prothom Alo that both the factions were in enmity for a long time. In sequel to that, they locked into clashes with sticks and sharp weapon at around 5:00pm.

Locals said three deceased are supporters of Fazlur while another is Keramat Ullah’s supporter.

Asked about the incident, Sadar upazila Awami League’s president ASM Akhtaruzzaman Masum said the clashes ensued over previous enmity and the party had nothing to do with it.

OC Mostafizur said police conducting drives to arrest the perpetrators and additional forces of police have been deployed to avoid further clashes.

