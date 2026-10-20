Masked robbers hold over 100 passengers at gunpoint, loot 50–60 vehicles

According to the victims, an armed group of 10 to 12 masked men stopped vehicles on the road and held passengers at gunpoint. They then took them to the jungle nearby, beat them up and robbed them of money and belongings. Several victims alleged that the robberies continued for hours without any police patrol at the scene.

Confirming the incidents, Eidgaon police station officer-in-charge (OC) ATM Sifatul Majdar told Prothom Alo that some local criminals had set up roadblocks, robbed vehicles and taken shelter in the jungle.

Several police teams were conducting operations to detain them, but no one had been caught by the evening. Patrols had been stepped up in the dense forest areas along the 17-kilometre Eidgaon–Eidgarh–Baishari road. However, the OC could not confirm the total number of vehicles robbed.

Mohammad Robiul Islam, manager of the Eidgarh branch of a private organisation, said he was travelling by motorcycle from Eidgaon Bazar to Eidgarh with another person at around 12:00 pm on Monday. They were carrying Tk 120,000.