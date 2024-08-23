Feni floods: Water everywhere, Farzana loses contact with entire family

Teacher Farzana Akter, who has taken shelter at a place, has lost contact with her family members since Thursday evening after floods marooned them at their house in the Uttar Tongirpar Hajibari area of No. 10 Chanua union of Feni Sadar upazila.

She told Prothom Alo that floodwaters submerged the entire area and seven members including children of her entire family are left stranded.

Farzana Akter last contacted her sister-in-law Tania Akater around 7:00 pm on Thursday. Tania informed her that several hundred people from their locality took shelter at a local mosque, but floodwaters submerged the ground floor of the building and were about to reach the first floor. Nobody could go out as roads were already under water. After that, she lost contact with her family.