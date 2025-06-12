Dengue: Barguna reports third death within 7 days
A second dengue fever patient passed away while undergoing medical treatment at a hospital within seven hours of the first death in Barguna on Wednesday.
Gosai Das, 85, from Thanapara area of Barguna Pourashava died around 7:00 pm yesterday, Barguna sadar hospital’s residential medical officer (RMO) Tazkia Siddiqui confirmed Prothom Alo.
This was the third dengue related death in Barguna in a week.
Barguna sadar hospital sources said relatives admitted Gosai Das at the hospital on Monday night.
Another dengue patient, Chan Mia, 75, breathed his last at the same hospital seven hours earlier.
He was from Charpara village at M Baliatali union of the sadar upazila.
Earlier on 6 June, a female entrepreneur Azmeri Monalisa, 25, died of dengue fever.
District civil surgeon’s office sources said 79 more dengue patients were detected in the previous 24 hours as of 8:00 am Thursday.