Dengue: Barguna reports third death within 7 days

A second dengue fever patient passed away while undergoing medical treatment at a hospital within seven hours of the first death in Barguna on Wednesday.

Gosai Das, 85, from Thanapara area of Barguna Pourashava died around 7:00 pm yesterday, Barguna sadar hospital’s residential medical officer (RMO) Tazkia Siddiqui confirmed Prothom Alo.

This was the third dengue related death in Barguna in a week.