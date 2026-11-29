Bus services via Padma Bridge almost at a halt amid violence by activities-banned Awami League
Bus services to the southern and southwestern regions via the Padma Bridge have been suspended since Saturday night. Buses are not operating because of a blockade called by Awami League, whose activities have been banned, at the Zajira end of the bridge. In addition, vehicles cannot move along highways in different parts of Gopalganj district as trees have been felled and placed across the roads.
Transport owners and workers say six locations along the route via the Padma Bridge have become risky for bus operations. On 19 November, the Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association wrote to the police headquarters, requesting enhanced security at these vulnerable locations.
The locations are Gopalganj intersection, Mollahat intersection, Ghonapara, Muksudpur, Bhatia Para and Khulna Zero Point. The transport owners' association requested the deployment of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel to guard these locations.
Sources in the transport sector say that since 17 November, incidents of clashes, road blockades involving felled trees or burning tyres, and vandalism of buses have occurred at one or more of these six locations. As a result, bus services along this route have been reduced even under normal circumstances.
Sources concerned say bus services via the Padma Bridge have faced disruptions for the past two weeks. On some days, buses operate, while on others, services remain suspended.
An official of a transport company operating on this route, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said clashes broke out at Mollahat Bridge on Saturday afternoon. Following the incident, bus services to several districts, including Khulna, Satkhira and Bagerhat, were suspended.
Since early Sunday morning, no buses have been operating to the entire southwestern region due to clashes at the Zajira end of the Padma Bridge.
Transport owners and workers say around 1,500 buses travel via the Padma Bridge every day. The route mainly serves the Barishal division, several districts in Khulna division, and Faridpur, Shariatpur and Madaripur districts in Dhaka division.
At least 15 major companies, along with many smaller operators, run buses on these routes. Most buses travelling via the Padma Bridge depart from Dhaka's Sayedabad and Fulbaria bus terminals.
The owner of a transport company operating buses to Khulna, Bagerhat, Pirojpur and other districts via Gopalganj told Prothom Alo, on condition of anonymity, that his company had not operated any buses along the route since Saturday evening.
He said one of their buses came under attack while travelling to Dhaka on Saturday during the day, sustaining some damage. The company suspended its bus services following the incident.
However, some operators are running a limited number of buses from Sayedabad and Fulbaria using the alternative ferry route via Paturia and Daulatdia.
Saiful Alam, secretary general of the Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association, told Prothom Alo that they had identified several vulnerable locations in the Gopalganj area and shared the information with law enforcement agencies.
"It is difficult to operate buses while facing these security risks," he said.