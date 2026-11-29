Bus services to the southern and southwestern regions via the Padma Bridge have been suspended since Saturday night. Buses are not operating because of a blockade called by Awami League, whose activities have been banned, at the Zajira end of the bridge. In addition, vehicles cannot move along highways in different parts of Gopalganj district as trees have been felled and placed across the roads.

Transport owners and workers say six locations along the route via the Padma Bridge have become risky for bus operations. On 19 November, the Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association wrote to the police headquarters, requesting enhanced security at these vulnerable locations.

The locations are Gopalganj intersection, Mollahat intersection, Ghonapara, Muksudpur, Bhatia Para and Khulna Zero Point. The transport owners' association requested the deployment of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel to guard these locations.

Sources in the transport sector say that since 17 November, incidents of clashes, road blockades involving felled trees or burning tyres, and vandalism of buses have occurred at one or more of these six locations. As a result, bus services along this route have been reduced even under normal circumstances.