2 BNP leaders expelled for life over arson at AL supporter’s house
Two local BNP leaders have been expelled for life over an incident of vandalism and arson at the house of a businessman who supports the AL in Puthia Monday. Rajshahi district BNP confirmed their expulsion in a press release Wednesday afternoon. The two expelled leaders are Anwarul Islam (Jumma) and Rafiqul Islam.
The press release states Anwarul Islam, member of Puthia upazila BNP, and Rafiqul Islam, senior joint convener of Baneshwar union BNP and local UP member, have been expelled from all levels of the party, including primary membership, for life due to allegations of violating party disciplines against them.
The press release was signed by Rajshahi district BNP convener Md Abu Said (Chand), member secretary Bishwanath Sarkar, and joint convenor Saiful Islam (Marshal).
It has been learnt that victim Abdul Hannan is a wood trader and a resident of the Hatinada village in Puthia. He is a supporter of Awami League. But he is not involved in politics. At the time of the attack on Abdul Hannan's house, another nearby house was also vandalised. That house belongs to a member of the army. He was at home on Eid holiday during the incident. He had to hide to save him from the attackers.
Following the incident, Abdul Hannan filed a case with Puthia police station. Rafiqul Islam has been made the prime accused in this case.
Speaking to Prothom Alo Abdul Hannan said that his younger son Tushar Ahmed was having tea with his cousin at a stall in Nandanpur market of Baneshwar union.
At that time, Tushar had an eye contact with BNP leader and UP member Rafiqul Islam. Then Rafiqul beat Tushar. Hannan said he consoled his son and brought him home.
Abdul Hannan further said, “His elder son works in the army and was at home on Eid holidays. Shortly after his younger son was beaten, Rafiqul Islam came with his men and vandalised the house. Realising this, Hannan hid with his elder son in the ‘chatal’ of a neighbouring house.”
Rafiqul, along with his men, vandalised everything in the house. They set fire before leaving, which burned down the kitchen, the woodshed, and a small room. Two goats and a cow were also burned. Upon receiving the news, the police, army, and fire service personnel came and extinguished the fire.
Abdul Hannan claims that after 5 August, UP member Rafiqul demanded a toll of Tk 500,000 from him. Rafiqul threatened to beat him and set fire to his house if the toll was not paid.
Hannan responded that even if they killed him, he would not pay the money.
When asked why they demanded a toll from him, Abdul Hannan said that UP member Rafiqul is involved in BNP politics, while he (Hannan) is a supporter of the AL. That is why they demanded the toll.
This correspondent tried to reach Rafiqul Islam over the phone for his comment regarding the allegations against him. However, his phone was found switched off.
Meanwhile, Anwarul Islam, another expelled BNP leader, said, “I have seen the suspension order. The attack on the house owned by an Awami League supporter in Hatinada village is condemnable, that’s fine. It was wrong of member Rafiqul to do this. However, I am in no way involved in the incident. This decision has been unfairly taken against me. I demand the immediate withdrawal of this suspension order.”