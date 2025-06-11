2 BNP leaders expelled for life over arson at AL supporter’s house

Two local BNP leaders have been expelled for life over an incident of vandalism and arson at the house of a businessman who supports the AL in Puthia Monday. Rajshahi district BNP confirmed their expulsion in a press release Wednesday afternoon. The two expelled leaders are Anwarul Islam (Jumma) and Rafiqul Islam.

The press release states Anwarul Islam, member of Puthia upazila BNP, and Rafiqul Islam, senior joint convener of Baneshwar union BNP and local UP member, have been expelled from all levels of the party, including primary membership, for life due to allegations of violating party disciplines against them.

The press release was signed by Rajshahi district BNP convener Md Abu Said (Chand), member secretary Bishwanath Sarkar, and joint convenor Saiful Islam (Marshal).

It has been learnt that victim Abdul Hannan is a wood trader and a resident of the Hatinada village in Puthia. He is a supporter of Awami League. But he is not involved in politics. At the time of the attack on Abdul Hannan's house, another nearby house was also vandalised. That house belongs to a member of the army. He was at home on Eid holiday during the incident. He had to hide to save him from the attackers.