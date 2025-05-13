NBR abolished at midnight, ordinance issued
There is no institution called National Board of Revenue (NBR) in the country any longer. The National Board of Revenue was abolished at midnight with utmost secrecy.
Additionally two new divisions named Revenue Policy and Revenue Management have been created dividing the NBR.
The interim government has issued the much-debated ‘Revenue Policy and Revenue Management Ordinance’ disregarding the opinions of BCS income tax and customs cadre officers.
The ordinance issued on Monday night (12 May), brings only minor changes to the scope of activities of the Revenue Policy Division. The administrative positions within the Revenue Management Division include officers from the administration cadre as well as from the income tax and customs cadres.
It has been stated in the ordinance that the Revenue Policy Division will oversee the implementation of tax laws and monitor tax collection situation, while the Revenue Management Division will carry out the main task of revenue collection.