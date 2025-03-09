Chief adviser asks to digitise 2 ministries, NBR, BRTA on priority basis

He has also directed the authorities concerned to take initiatives to exchange data through secure API instead of manual form fill up through data interoperability and data exchange.

Taiyeb said the ministries of Bangladesh have created several silos by creating their own digital systems, and in such a situation, the urgent responsibility of the government is to ensure interoperability among these silos.

As per the instructions of the Chief Adviser, optimum efforts will be made to implement pilot programmes in any way for some major ministries within the next three months, he said.