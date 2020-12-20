Gaibandha sugarcane farmers set crop on fire in protest

The sugarcane farmers of Gaibandha set their crop fields on fire on Saturday, failing to sell their produce to the sugar mills during this year’s cane-crushing season, reports news agency UNB.

The distraught farmers torched three sugarcane fields in Gopalpur village of Mahimaganj in the afternoon.

Also, they blocked the road in front of Rangpur Sugar Mills during the protest. Workers of state-owned mills joined them, too.