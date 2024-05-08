72 people missing as 16 trawlers capsize in Bay

At least 72 people went missing after 16 salt-carrying trawlers capsized during a nor'wester that swept Chattogram's Anwara and Banshkhali coasts of the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday.

They went missing amid inclement weather in different coastal areas of the Bay of Bengal from morning to afternoon, Gahira Baro Auliya River Police in-charge Titu Dutta said.

On information, the Coast Guard and River Police reached the spot and conducted rescue operations.

The members of the Coast Guard and River Police managed to rescue four trawlers and 30 people, he added.