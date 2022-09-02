Work abstention at tea garden in Sreemangal demanding arrear

The workers of Hosnabad Tea Garden in Sreemangal observed a day-long work abstention on Friday demanding their arrears. They started the strike in the morning and called it off in the evening following an assurance from the owner that dues will be disbursed by Saturday.

The adviser of Hosnabad Tea Garden panchayat committee Dhiren Tati told Prothom Alo that the wage of tea workers was increased to Tk 120 from Tk 102 in 2019.