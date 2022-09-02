Work abstention at tea garden in Sreemangal demanding arrear

As per the rule of the tea garden, after the finish of a contract, wages are to be paid in line with the new one. Then the arrears of the workers are deposited to the garden authorities. The owner then hands over the due money to the workers in several phases. But the Hosnabad tea garden authorities have not yet paid a part of that money to the workers, he added.
Panchayat committee organising secretary Khokan Mia said, "We demanded to pay the arrears on the day of paying weekly wages, Thursday. But they didn’t do so and hurled abusive words at us instead, which is the reason why we observed work abstention on Friday. In the evening, the owner assured us to pay the arrears tomorrow. All will attend the work from tomorrow."
The manager of the garden Kamol Sarkar told Prothom Alo that they talked to the workers. On Saturday, they will join the work and their arrears will be paid.