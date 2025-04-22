Chhatra Dal committee dissolved following assault incident in Natore

The committee of Chhatra Dal at Nawab Siraj-ud-Dowla Government College (NS College) in Natore has been officially dissolved following the filing of a case against its members in connection with the reported assault of a Chhatra League activist. The decision was formally communicated through a press release issued by the Central Chhatra Dal on Monday night.

According to the notice signed by Jahangir Alam, central Chhatra Dal office secretary of, the Natore district commitee has been dissolved. The decision was approved by the central Chhatra Dal president Rakibul Islam and general secretary Nasir Uddin. A new committee for the college unit will be announced in due course. The press release rapidly circulated on social media platforms later that night.