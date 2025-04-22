Chhatra Dal committee dissolved following assault incident in Natore
The committee of Chhatra Dal at Nawab Siraj-ud-Dowla Government College (NS College) in Natore has been officially dissolved following the filing of a case against its members in connection with the reported assault of a Chhatra League activist. The decision was formally communicated through a press release issued by the Central Chhatra Dal on Monday night.
According to the notice signed by Jahangir Alam, central Chhatra Dal office secretary of, the Natore district commitee has been dissolved. The decision was approved by the central Chhatra Dal president Rakibul Islam and general secretary Nasir Uddin. A new committee for the college unit will be announced in due course. The press release rapidly circulated on social media platforms later that night.
According to the sources of district Chhatra Dal activists, on Sunday afternoon, in the Kanaikhali area of Natore town, a member of the Chhatra League, Faisal Hossain, 25 was allegedly subjected to public humiliation and physical abuse. He was reportedly forced to lie down on an auto-rickshaw while his assailants stomped on him and paraded him through the streets.
Footage of the incident circulated on Facebook and was subsequently reported by Prothom Alo and several other news outlets. Allegations have been made that the president of Chhatra Dal from Nawab Siraj-ud-Dowla Government College, S.M. Zubair, along with several of his associates, were involved in the incident.
Following this, the victim’s father, Khairul Alam, filed a formal complaint at the Sadar Police Station against Zubair and four other members of Chhatra Dal. The matter was promptly brought to the attention of the Central Chhatra Dal, which conducted an internal investigation. Based on their findings, the Chhatra Dal college committee was dissolved.
Maruf Hossain, District Chhatra Dal secretary confirmed the dissolution of the NS College committee. He stated that they were aware of the matter. He clarified that no directive had been issued from the organisation instructing any form of assault. He emphasised that the abuse of Faisal, the BCL activist, was inappropriate and unwarranted. Legal proceedings are now underway and the central leadership has taken the necessary organisational measures in response.