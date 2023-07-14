Commuters suffer as students block highway

The students of Khulna University on Friday blocked the Khulna-Satkhira highway protesting an attack on their fellow student in Khulna city, reports news agency UNB.
Taking position at Gollamari Mor (intersection) of the highway at around 1:00 pm, they chanted different slogans.
As the blockade continued for about two and a half hours, a large number of vehicles got stranded on both sides of the highway.
Later they withdrew the blockade at around 3:30 pm after the authorities concerned assured them of meeting their two-point demand.
According to the campus sources, Shafayet Sagar, a fourth year student of Mathematics department of Khulna University, locked into an altercation with a truck driver at around 11:30 am.
At one point, the truck driver and his assistant started beating Shafayet, leaving him injured.
Besides, two police officers misbehaved with the students and threatened to file a case against them.
When the news spread to the campus, students of the university blocked the Khulna-Satkhira highway demanding quick punishment of the police members and the attackers.
At around 3:30 pm, the students left the road on the assurance of Khulna (south division) deputy commissioner of police Mohammad Tajul Islam.
Mohammad Tajul Islam said, “Police arrested two people in connection with the incident.”
In addition, action will be taken against the two police officers who misbehaved with the students, he assured.