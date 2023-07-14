Commuters suffer as students block highway

As the blockade continued for about two and a half hours, a large number of vehicles got stranded on both sides of the highway.

Later they withdrew the blockade at around 3:30 pm after the authorities concerned assured them of meeting their two-point demand.

According to the campus sources, Shafayet Sagar, a fourth year student of Mathematics department of Khulna University, locked into an altercation with a truck driver at around 11:30 am.

At one point, the truck driver and his assistant started beating Shafayet, leaving him injured.