The sweets of Shariatpur that have been famous for 75 years

In 1950, Sachinath Ghosh started a sweet business in Palong Bazar, the main market of Shariatpur district town. In the beginning, he focused particularly on making rasgolla. Thanks to its unmatched taste, the rasgolla quickly gained popularity. As demand grew, so did sales. That tradition has continued for 75 years.

Speaking to several local people, it was learned that Shariatpur was established as a district in 1984. Before that, the area was known as Palong. In that very Palong Bazar, Sachinath Ghosh ran his sweet business with the help of his three sons—Rangalal Ghosh, Narayan Ghosh, and Haru Ghosh. After Sachinath's death in 1972, the three sons each started their own sweet shops in Palong Bazar.