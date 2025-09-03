The sweets of Shariatpur that have been famous for 75 years
In 1950, Sachinath Ghosh started a sweet business in Palong Bazar, the main market of Shariatpur district town. In the beginning, he focused particularly on making rasgolla. Thanks to its unmatched taste, the rasgolla quickly gained popularity. As demand grew, so did sales. That tradition has continued for 75 years.
Speaking to several local people, it was learned that Shariatpur was established as a district in 1984. Before that, the area was known as Palong. In that very Palong Bazar, Sachinath Ghosh ran his sweet business with the help of his three sons—Rangalal Ghosh, Narayan Ghosh, and Haru Ghosh. After Sachinath's death in 1972, the three sons each started their own sweet shops in Palong Bazar.
The youngest son, Haru Ghosh, took over his father’s original shop at the northern end of the market in 1974 and renamed it Haru Ghosh Mishtanno Bhandar (Haru Ghosh Sweet Shop).
Every day, the shop produces sweets using about 300 kgs of milk. In addition to rasgolla, they sell at least 10 types of sweets daily, including sandesh, rasmalai, and lal mohon. They also sell ghee and yogurt. Around 200 to 250 kilograms of sweets are sold each day, generating daily revenue of approximately Tk 70,000 to Tk 80,000.
Haru Ghosh is now 80 years old. From 1974 onward, he personally made the shop’s distinctive rasgolla. However, due to illness, he hasn’t been able to make sweets for the past five years. Now, one of the shop workers prepares the sweets following Haru Ghosh’s original recipe, under his supervision. His son, Suman Ghosh, assists him in running the business.
Suman Ghosh told Prothom Alo, “About 80 per cent of the sweets we sell are rasgolla. We have six workers involved in the process—from collecting milk, making chhana (curdled milk), to preparing the rasgolla. Due to the rising cost of milk and sugar, business is no longer as profitable. We’ve kept the business going mainly for the sake of its reputation. We’re currently selling rasgolla at Tk 350 per kilogram.”
Shyam Sundar Debnath, a retired teacher and resident of the Palong area, told Prothom Alo, “Since childhood, we’ve been familiar with the delicious rasgolla made by Sachinath Ghosh. His son, Haru Ghosh, is now continuing the business. Over time, he has further built the brand’s reputation.”
He further said, “Because of the taste and quality, even the younger generation loves the rasgolla from his shop. Whether it’s a local event or entertaining guests, Haru Ghosh’s rasgolla is a must. Many people also send this sweet to relatives on special occasions or celebrations.”
Haru Ghosh told Prothom Alo, “My father’s business was divided among us three brothers. I focused on maintaining the taste and quality of the rasgolla that my father used to make. Now, that rasgolla is known by my name—Haru Ghosh’s Rasgolla. I used to make it myself, but I can’t anymore. I now supervise to ensure the taste and quality are preserved. I don’t know how long I’ll be able to keep it going like this.”