Youth arrested in Rajbari over attack on Nural Pagla’s shrine and burning of body
A youth man has been arrested by the Detective Branch (DB) of police in Goaland, Rajbari, on charges of involvement in the attack on Nural Pagla’s shrine and the burning of his body.
He was arrested around 7:00 pm yesterday, Sunday, from the Goaland bus stand area.
The arrested was identified as Russel Mondal, 20, a resident of Khudiram Sarkarpara in Ward 5 of Goaland pourashava.
He was shown arrested in a case filed by Azad Molla, the father of the deceased, following the attack on the shrine.
Rajbari additional superintendent of police (crime and ops) Sharif Al Rajib confirmed the matter on Monday.
On 5 September, the Iman-Aqidah Rakkha Committee and Tawhidi Janata held a rally with several demands, including the levelling of Nural Pagla’s grave. From that rally, a group of people launched an attack on police.
Two police vehicles and the car of the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) were vandalized. At least 10 to 12 policemen were injured in the attack. Later, Nural Pagla’s shrine was attacked and vandalised, leaving at least 50 people injured.
The following night, on 6 September, Sub-Inspector (SI) Selim Molla of Goaland Ghat Police Station filed a case over the attack on police and the vandalism of vehicles, accusing between 3,000 and 3,500 unidentified persons. A total of 16 people have so far been arrested in this case.
In addition, on 8 September, another case was filed by former UP member Azad Molla, father of the deceased Russel Molla, over the attack, vandalism, arson, looting, murder, exhumation, and burning of the body at Nural Pagla’s shrine.
So far, police have arrested 11 people in this case, including Russel Mondal. Altogether, 27 people have been arrested in connection with the two cases.
Additional SP (crime and ops) Sharif Al Rajib said that Russel Mondal was identified in video footage and subsequently arrested. The video shows him helping burn the body with straw. On Monday noon, he was sent to Rajbari court.