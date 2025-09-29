Youth arrested in Rajbari over attack on Nural Pagla’s shrine and burning of body

A youth man has been arrested by the Detective Branch (DB) of police in Goaland, Rajbari, on charges of involvement in the attack on Nural Pagla’s shrine and the burning of his body.

He was arrested around 7:00 pm yesterday, Sunday, from the Goaland bus stand area.

The arrested was identified as Russel Mondal, 20, a resident of Khudiram Sarkarpara in Ward 5 of Goaland pourashava.