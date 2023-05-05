Rupganj steel mill explosion: Three more workers die

Three more workers -- who suffered burns in the explosion of a steel mill at Rupganj in Narayanganj while melting iron -- have died, taking the death toll to four.
The incident took place at Rahima Industrial Complex Ltd at Bhulta area of the upazila around 3:30pm on Thursday, leaving seven workers injured critically.
All injured were admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (SHNIBPS) for treatment. One, namely Shankar, 40, among them died after being taken to the hospital.
According to SHNIBPS and police, Elias Ali, 35, who had 95 per cent burns on his body, succumbed to his injuries last night while undergoing treatment. Another worker, Md Nion, 20, who suffered 97 per cent burns, breathed his last on Friday at 10:30am and Alamgir Hossain with 90 per cent burns died at 12:30pm.
Three more injured are undergoing treatment in the hospital. They are Jewel, 25, suffering 95 per cent burns, Rabbi, 35, with 98 per cent and Ibrahim, 35, with 28 per cent burns.
Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost told Prothom Alo that the bodies of Elias, Nion and Alamgir have been kept at the morgue for autopsy.