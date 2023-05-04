One killed, six burnt critically in Rupganj steel mill blast

A worker was killed and six others were burnt in an explosion in the furnace of a steel mill at Rupganj in Narayanganj while melting iron metals.

The incident took place at Rahima Industrial Complex Ltd at Bhulta area of the upazila around 3:30pm on Thursday.

The wounded were admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (SHNIBPS). The deceased has been identified as Shankar, 40 while the injured are Jewel, 25, Rabbi, 35, Ibrahim, 35, Elias, 35, Nion, 20 and Alamgir Hossain, 33,