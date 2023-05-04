One killed, six burnt critically in Rupganj steel mill blast

A worker was killed and six others were burnt in an explosion in the furnace of a steel mill at Rupganj in Narayanganj while melting iron metals.
The incident took place at Rahima Industrial Complex Ltd at Bhulta area of the upazila around 3:30pm on Thursday.
The wounded were admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (SHNIBPS). The deceased has been identified as Shankar, 40 while the injured are Jewel, 25, Rabbi, 35, Ibrahim, 35, Elias, 35, Nion, 20 and Alamgir Hossain, 33,
Resident surgeon of SHNIBPS, SM Aiyub Hossain, said one among seven burnt workers succumbed to his injuries while the conditions of the remaining six are critical. Of them, Rabbi has 98 per cent burns on her body while Jewel and Elias have 95 per cent, Alamgir 90 per cent and Ibrahim 28 per cent.
It is learnt that workers were melting the iron metals on a pilot basis at the under-construction steel mill. A huge explosion took place around 3:30pm in the furnace. Seven were burnt on the spot as they came in contact with the molten irons.
Upon hearing the news, a team of fire service from Araihazar went to the scene.
Fire service official, Shahid Alam, said they were informed late mysteriously though the explosion took place around 3:30pm. Apart from this, they didn't see any fire extinguisher in the place where the blast occurred.
Requesting to be unnamed, two workers said the steel mill authorities are indifferent to the safety of the workers. No safety jacket was provided to the workers.
Refuting the allegation, the supervisor of the industry, Shafiqul Islam, said there are all types of safety measures in the factory.