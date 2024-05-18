Lightning strikes kill woman, son among four as in Narsingdi

Four people, including a woman and her son died and another was injured in separate lightning strikes in Narsingdi on Saturday.

The incidents happened around 10:00 am at Sadar Upazila’s Alokbali village and Shahartali’s Hajipur area.

The deceased were identified as Sharifa Begum, 50, wife of Kamal Miah; her son Iqbal Hossain, 12; and Qayyum Mia, 22, son of Karam Ali from Alokbali village; and Moslehuddin, 50, from the Hajipur area.

Tanvir Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Narsingdi Sadar model police station, confirmed the matter.