Keraniganj: Three surrender after failed attempt to rob Rupali Bank
Three robbers who entered the Jinjira branch of Rupali Bank in the Chunkutia Pakapol area of South Keraniganj in Dhaka have surrendered after their failed attempt to rob the bank.
Law enforcement agencies conducted a joint drive there and took the three to their custody. During initial interrogation, they claimed that they would help a kidney-patient with the robbed money.
The trio entered the bank around 2:00 pm on Thursday. As the information spread around, members of the army, police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) went to the spot and conducted the joint drive until the robbers’ surrender.
According to a text message sent from RAB-10, the three robbers entered the branch and demanded Tk 1.5 million. Later, they surrendered along with their firearms to the joint force.
Later, Ahamad Muyeed, superintendent (SP) of Dhaka district police, held a press conference at the Keraniganj model police station around 8:00 pm.
He said the miscreants entered the bank and held 10 bank officials and six clients hostage. They looted Tk 1.5 million from the cash counter and kept it in a bag, in addition to pocketing Tk 100,000 each.
Being reported through the national emergency service, the policemen went to the spot immediately and surrounded the robbers. They negotiated with the robbers and managed to convince them to surrender after around four hours.
During negotiation, the robbers demanded Tk 1.5 million and assurance to move to a safe place for them, the SP said, adding the three were taken to the police station following the surrender.
Over the motive behind the robbery attempt, the SP noted that they might have carried out the incident being inspired from different foreign films. The police are looking into their intention to help the patient and potential involvement of others.
Earlier, an official of the elite force told the media on the spot that the robbers are aged between 20 and 30 years. He described the incident as a drama which ended with the trio’s peaceful surrender.
"Three robbers were inside the bank, with some others waiting outside," he added while providing details over the incident.
Following the surrender, law enforcement personnel entered the bank and talked to the freed hostages.
The officer-in-charge of South Keraniganj police station, Majharul Islam, told Prothom Alo that some two to three robbers were inside the bank. They tried to rob the bank, holding the officials hostage.
According to police and local sources, people began gathering in the area around 2:00 pm when the information of robbery spread around. They, at one point, surrounded the building and locked its main gate.
Members of the police and the RAB went to the spot immediately, while the army men reached by 4:00 pm. Ahamad Muyeed, superintendent of Dhaka district police, and other senior officials were present there.