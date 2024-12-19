Keraniganj: Three surrender after failed attempt to rob Rupali Bank 

Three robbers who entered the Jinjira branch of Rupali Bank in the Chunkutia Pakapol area of South Keraniganj in Dhaka have surrendered after their failed attempt to rob the bank.

Law enforcement agencies conducted a joint drive there and took the three to their custody. During initial interrogation, they claimed that they would help a kidney-patient with the robbed money.

The trio entered the bank around 2:00 pm on Thursday. As the information spread around, members of the army, police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) went to the spot and conducted the joint drive until the robbers’ surrender.