Durga Puja holidays: Banks, stock markets to remain open on Saturday
Government offices and banks will remain open for regular operations tomorrow, Saturday, despite it being a weekly holiday, with stock market trading also taking place to adjust the holidays for Durga Puja.
All scheduled banks in the country will remain closed for three days, from 20 to 22 October, on the occasion of Sharadiya Durga Puja. The following two days, Friday and Saturday, are weekly holidays. As a result, banks will remain closed for five consecutive days, from 20 to 24 October.
Bangladesh Bank issued a circular last Sunday, instructing banks to remain open on 17 October (Saturday), despite it being a weekly holiday, and operate as on a regular working day.
The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification on the Puja holidays on 7 October. According to the government holiday calendar, 20 October, Tuesday, had already been declared a holiday by executive order on the occasion of Maha Navami. The following day, 21 October, Wednesday, is a public holiday for Bijoya Dashami. A holiday was also declared by executive order on 22 October, Thursday, making 20 to 22 October a three-day holiday for Durga Puja.
Meanwhile, 23 and 24 October, Friday and Saturday, are weekly holidays. As a result, government employees will enjoy five consecutive days off from 20 to 24 October. However, government offices will remain open next Saturday (17 October), a weekly holiday, in lieu of the holiday on 22 October.