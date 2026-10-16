Durga Puja holidays: Banks, stock markets to remain open on Saturday

Government offices and banks will remain open for regular operations tomorrow, Saturday, despite it being a weekly holiday, with stock market trading also taking place to adjust the holidays for Durga Puja.

All scheduled banks in the country will remain closed for three days, from 20 to 22 October, on the occasion of Sharadiya Durga Puja. The following two days, Friday and Saturday, are weekly holidays. As a result, banks will remain closed for five consecutive days, from 20 to 24 October.