Eid-ul-Fitr being observed in some parts of the country

Eid-ul-Fitr is being observed in some parts of the country including Patnitala upazila of Naogaon and in some parts of Chapainawabganj on Friday in line with Saudi Arabia.

In Naogaon, the eid congregation was held at around 8:00 am in Kolonipara area of Ward No. 3 under Nazipur municipality where Maulana Md Kamaruzzaman led the prayers.

Around 100 worshippers, including men and women from nearby areas, took part in the congregation.