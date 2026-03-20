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Eid-ul-Fitr being observed in some parts of the country

UNB
Dhaka
People are saying their eid prayers in Matlab upazila of Chandpur on 20 March 2026 in line with Saudi ArabiaProthom Alo

Eid-ul-Fitr is being observed in some parts of the country including Patnitala upazila of Naogaon and in some parts of Chapainawabganj on Friday in line with Saudi Arabia.

In Naogaon, the eid congregation was held at around 8:00 am in Kolonipara area of Ward No. 3 under Nazipur municipality where Maulana Md Kamaruzzaman led the prayers.

Around 100 worshippers, including men and women from nearby areas, took part in the congregation.

After offering prayers, they exchanged eid greetings and embraced one another.

Special prayers were offered seeking peace, prosperity and well-being for the country, the nation and the Muslim Ummah.

Some people are saying their eid prayers in Madaripur on 20 March 2026 in line with Saudi Arabia
Prothom Alo

Local sources said like previous years, a section of residents in the area observed eid in line with Saudi Arabia.

However, most parts of the district are preparing to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday, depending on the sighting of the moon.

Mehedi Hasan, a local resident, said the eid congregation has been formally held at the venue since 2005. Each year, worshippers from Mahadebpur, Dhamoirhat and Porsha upazilas, as well as neighbouring districts like Joypurhat and Bogura, join the prayers.

Imam Kamaruzzaman said according to their understanding, Friday marked the first day of Shawwal, and therefore the eid was observed.

Some people are saying their eid prayers at Shah Sufi Momtazia Darbar Sharif, Chdanaish in Chattogram on 20 March 2026 in line with Saudi Arabia
Prothom Alo

In Chapainawabganj, Muslims in several villages observed Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday in line with Saudi Arabia, offering prayers a day ahead of the rest of the country.

Worshippers joined congregations in the morning and offered the two-rakat eid prayers to celebrate the festival.

In Shibganj upazila, residents of Radhanagar and 76 Bigha areas under Binodpur union, along with people from nearby villages, observed eid early, reports UNB correspondent from the spot.

Some people have been saying their eid prayers at Dharmapasha upazila in Sunamganj distirct on 20 March 2026
Prothom Alo

The main congregation was held at a mango orchard in the 76 Bigha area, where Maulana Yusuf Ali led the prayers.

Eid congregations were also held in several other villages under Binodpur union.

Besides, in Sadar upazila, Eid-ul-Fitr prayers were offered in Momin Tola and Baganpara areas under Debinagar union, following the same practice.

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