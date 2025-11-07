Bullet-hit BNP candidate airlifted to Dhaka from Chattogram

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) nominated candidate for the Chattogram-8 (Chandgaon and Boalkhali) constituency, Ershad Ullah, also convener of the Chattogram city unit BNP, has been taken to Dhaka for advanced medical treatment.

He was flown by helicopter from Chattogram to Square Hospital in Dhaka on Friday afternoon. Since Wednesday he had been receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital in the city.