Bullet-hit BNP candidate airlifted to Dhaka from Chattogram
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) nominated candidate for the Chattogram-8 (Chandgaon and Boalkhali) constituency, Ershad Ullah, also convener of the Chattogram city unit BNP, has been taken to Dhaka for advanced medical treatment.
He was flown by helicopter from Chattogram to Square Hospital in Dhaka on Friday afternoon. Since Wednesday he had been receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital in the city.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Chattogram BNP joint convener and spokesperson Shawkat Azam Khaja said that Ershad Ullah has been taken to Square Hospital in Dhaka by helicopter for improved medical care. Physicians have informed that he is out of danger.
Ershad Ullah sustained bullet injuries during an election campaign in the Chandgaon Chalitatali Khondkarpara area of the city last Wednesday afternoon.
Five people, including Ershad Ullah, were injured in the attack. Sarwar Hossain alias Babla, 43, described as a “gangster”, who had joined the campaign, was killed by gunfire.
Meanwhile, two suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident. The information was disclosed at a press briefing at the RAB-7 Chandgaon camp this afternoon.
The detainees are Helal Hossain alias Machh Helal, and Ala Uddin. Both are named accused in the case.