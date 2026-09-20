Police claim Apratim murder mystery largely resolved, press briefing at noon

Police have claimed that the mystery behind the murder of Ishayat Shahriar Apratim (13), the only son of Comilla University Bangla Department Associate Professor Nahida Begum, has largely been solved. Police will provide details at a press conference at 12:00 pm today.

A district police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo on Saturday that the mystery of the murder has largely been resolved.

According to investigators, preliminary information and evidence have made it fairly clear that Apratim may have been killed over an iPhone.