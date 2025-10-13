Man pays Tk 190,000 bribe to receive mothers’ pension in Jhalakathi

A man alleged that the district accounts officer in Jhalakathi took a bribe to release his mother’s pension. A certain Sagar Hossain claimed that the officer asked for Tk 250,000, and they eventually received the pension money and after paying Tk 190,000 in bribe.

This was one of the several allegations raised during a public hearing organised by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Jhalakathi.

At the public hearing organised under the slogan “Durnitiner biruddhe tarunyer ekota, gorbo agamir shuddhota (Unity of youth against corruption, building the purity of tomorrow)”, people raised various complaints against officials and employees of government, non-government, autonomous, and service-oriented institutions regarding harassment, corruption, irregularities, and bribery.