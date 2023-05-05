Lightning kills 3 in Chapainawabganj

Three people were killed by lightning in separate incidents in Chapainawabganj Sadar upazila on Thursday, reports UNB.
The incidents took place in Charbagdanga, Shahjahanpur and Devinagar unions of sadar upazila of the district in the afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Rafiqul,35, of Sonapatti area of Charbagdanga Union of the upazila, Jahangir,35, of Narendrapur area of Shahjahanpur Union and Isarul ,42, of Namohar area of Devinagar union.
Sajjad Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Chapainawabganj Sadar police station, said Rafiqul was killed when a thunderbolt struck him while he was harvesting paddy in the field in Charbagdanga area during the rain.
Meanwhile, Jahangir and Isarul were killed by lightning while they were returning home after catching fish on Thursday afternoon, added the OC.
Confirming the deaths, Chapainawabganj Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Roushan Ali said they will help the victims’ families.