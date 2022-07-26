German artist-couple make CU shuttle trains their canvas

They started their work on 22 July and will continue till 27 July. A group of students as well as teachers of the university's Fine Arts department has also chipped in to beautify their beloved shuttle trains.
“Some four months ago, the German couple met with the vice-chancellor of CU and gave their proposal to carry out the project out of their own funds," said Professor SM Monirul Hasan, the university registrar.
After considering the overall prospects, the CU authorities granted them the permission, he added.
CU is located in Hathazari upazila on the outskirts of Chattogram city. To make the 22km journey from the city to the university campus easy for the students, the varsity authorities started the shuttle train service some 42 years ago.
Currently, seven pairs of trains operate on the route, ferrying 10 to 12 thousand students to the university daily, said an official of Chattogram railway.
Abul Kalam Azad, manager of Chattogram railway station, said, "The two artists chose the old railway station of Chattogram to carry out their work. We hope the students will enjoy the train ride to the fullest."