German artist-couple make CU shuttle trains their canvas

Lush green paddy fields in a bucolic setting, the elusive Royal Bengal Tigers and the august Jatiya Sangsad -- all have found their place on the Chittagong University (CU) shuttle trains.

All thanks to a German artist-couple who have embarked on an ambitious project in making the CU shuttle trains a whole lot prettier to look, reports UNB.

Some 14 trains are part of the CU shuttle service that began in 1980.

Head of Germany's RUSB art group, Lucas Gilinger, and his wife Livia Gilinger are the two who have actually taken up the initiative of beautifying the coaches, with permission from the Bangladesh Railways and the CU top brass.