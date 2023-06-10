2 college students go missing in Padma

Two college students went missing while bathing in the Padma river in Shrirampur of Rajshahi city on Saturday, reports UNB.

They have been identified as Golam Sarwar Saim, 17, of Meherchandi area and Rifat Khandakar, 17, of Dargapara area of the city. They both are 11th graders at Rajshahi Cantonment Public School and College.