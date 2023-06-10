2 college students go missing in Padma

Two college students went missing while bathing in the Padma river in Shrirampur of Rajshahi city on Saturday, reports UNB.
They have been identified as Golam Sarwar Saim, 17, of Meherchandi area and Rifat Khandakar, 17, of Dargapara area of the city. They both are 11th graders at Rajshahi Cantonment Public School and College.
Their friend Nasir Hasan said he and three of his friends, including Golam Sarwar and Rifar Khandakar, went to the river to bathe at around 11:00 am. However, none of them knew how to swim.
At one stage, Saim and Rifat went missing, he said, adding that they tried to save them but couldn’t.
Confirming the matter, Wahidul Islam, deputy director of Rajshahi Fire Service and Civil Defence, said a team of divers was conducting a rescue operation in the river after being informed about the incident by the locals.
He said, “Those two drowned as they didn’t know how to swim. The search operation will continue until we find them.”