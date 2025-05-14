DU student murder: 10-12 people attacked Shariar, his two friends
The police have disclosed its findings on how Dhaka University (DU) student SM Shahriar Alam Samya was killed.
In a press release on Wednesday, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) noted that during the attack on Tuesday night, Shahriar was returning to the university campus on a motorcycle with two friends after visiting Suhrawardy Udyan.
As they reached the old fountain on the north side of Ramna Kali Mandir, a group of 10–12 unidentified individuals hit Shahriar’s motorcycle with their own motorbikes. It led to an altercation with the attackers.
At one point, the unidentified attackers hit Shahriar and his friends with bricks. One of the attackers stabbed Shahriar in the back of his right thigh with a sharp weapon, forcing him to collapse on the spot with a heavy bleeding. They threatened Shahriar and his friends before fleeing the spot.
Later, Shahriar was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, but the on-duty physician declared him dead.
According to the DMP press release, Shahriar’s elder brother, SAM Shariful Alam, filed a case with Shahbagh police station. The police tracked down three attackers with help of CCTV footage and technology, and arrested them in a quick drive in the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area on Wednesday morning.
The arrestees are Tamim Howlader, 30; Samrat Mallick, 28; and Palash Sardar.
Shahriar was a postgraduate student at the Institute of Education and Research at Dhaka University and a residential student of Sir AF Rahman Hall. He also served as the literary and publication secretary of the hall unit of Chhatra Dal, the student wing of the BNP.
Following the incident, Chhatra Dal staged protests demanding the immediate arrest of all those involved and called for the resignation of the vice-chancellor and proctor of the university.