Private university student stabbed dead on campus in Dhaka

A student of Primeasia University was stabbed to death following an altercation between students of two departments on the university campus in the capital’s Banani area on Saturday.

The deceased was Zahidul Islam Parvez, 23, a student of the 223rd batch of the Textile Engineering Department hailing from Mymensingh.

The incident took place around 4:00pm, said Banani police station officer-in-charge (OC) Russel Sarwar.

The OC said that a clash broke out between students of English and Textile Engineering departments which was later settled.