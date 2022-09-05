Two die in Kashimpur prison in two hours

Prison sources said Abu Bakkar was taken to Shahid Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital this morning as he fell ill at the prison. Physicians at the hospital pronounced him dead at around 10:00am.
He was serving life sentence in a case with Muktagacha police station.
Khokon Bepari fell ill inside the prison at around 8 in the morning. He was pronounced dead at Shahid Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College at around 9:00am. He was in jail in a case filed with Ramna police station.
Rafiqul Islam, physician of the medical college, said both were brought dead and reasons of their death could not be ascertained immediately.
Reasons of their death can be known after getting postmortem reports, he added.
Kashimpur High Security Prison’s deputy jailer Delowar Jahan confirmed the news of death of two inmates.
He said the bodies would be handed over to their relatives following the due legal procedure, he added.