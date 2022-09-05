Two die in Kashimpur prison in two hours

Prison sources said Abu Bakkar was taken to Shahid Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital this morning as he fell ill at the prison. Physicians at the hospital pronounced him dead at around 10:00am.

He was serving life sentence in a case with Muktagacha police station.

Khokon Bepari fell ill inside the prison at around 8 in the morning. He was pronounced dead at Shahid Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College at around 9:00am. He was in jail in a case filed with Ramna police station.