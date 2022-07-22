Mother bursts into tears seeking whereabouts of son

Kamal Munshi from Dakkhin Lonsing village of Naria village in Shariatpur left home three years ago to illegally go to Italy.

Meanwhile, relatives couldn't contact him since 29 June.

At a meeting to exchange views on migration on Friday, Nasima Akhter cried, seeking the whereabouts of her son in front of the Italian ambassador to Bangladesh Enrico Nunziata and Bangladesh foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen.

In association with the foreign ministry, the district administration organised the meeting in a bid to prevent human trafficking and to encourage safe migration.

*More to follow...