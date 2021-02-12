Helper hacked to death inside bus in Khulna

A bus helper of Sohag Poribahan, Md Sabbir, was hacked to death inside the bus at Shibari Mor in Khulna in the early hours of Friday, reports UNB.
Miscreants hit Sabbir, 26, with sharp weapons. His body had injury marks of sharp weapons on the head, neck and hands. The bus staff died on the spot due to excessive bleeding.
Officials of Sohag Poribahan said the bus (Dhaka Metro Ba-14-7153) was parked near Public Hall at Shibari Mor and was scheduled to leave for Dhaka on Friday morning.
Officer in-charge of Sonadanga model police station Momtazul Haque confirmed the incident saying that Sabbir was alone in the bus when he came under attack at dawn.
He said the driver went to his house keeping the bus parked at the place after coming from Dhaka on Thursday night. Another driver was supposed to drive the bus to Dhaka on Friday.
Police said his body was recovered from the bus on Friday morning and sent to Khulna Medical College Hospital's morgue for autopsy.