Who are the people attacking students with their faces covered?

Some of them were wearing helmets while some wore masks during the attack on Chittagong University (CU) students. They were also carrying machetes. Students were even kicked after being hacked.

The incident occurred around 2:30 pm in the Jobra village adjacent to CU campus on Sunday. Although a day has passed, the police and the university authorities are yet to identify the people wearing masks during the attack.

The clash broke out when news spread that the watchman of a rented house had assaulted a female student in the early hours of Sunday. The clash continued for three hours until the army intervened and defused the two sides around 3:30 am.

However, the situation could not be brought under control. Clash broke out again and continued for three hours from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Sunday. At least 200 students sustained serious injuries in the clash in several phases.

Speaking to the students and visiting the spot during the clash, it was found that some people wearing helmets and masks carried out an all-out attack on the students. They were armed with machetes, iron rods and brickbats. The students were hacked on the head, waist and hands.