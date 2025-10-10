Premier Bank plans to shift from Iqbal’s building

The current board of directors of Premier Bank has taken the initiative to relocate the begun the process of relocating the bank’s head office from Iqbal Center, a building owned by its former chairman HBM Iqbal, located on Kamal Ataturk Avenue in Banani, Dhaka.

HBM Iqbal, while in control of the bank, allegedly rented out space in his own building to the banks and charged rent higher than the market average, and this practice has continued since the inception of the bank.

HBM Iqbal served as chairman of Premier Bank for 26 consecutive years after its establishment. He stepped down in August last year following the fall of the Awami League government. Subsequently, Bangladesh Bank reconstituted Premier Bank’s board in August. The new board has now begun the process of moving the bank’s head office from Iqbal Center.