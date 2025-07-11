11 July was first resistance day of 2024 mass uprising: Asif Mahmud

LGRD Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain on Friday said 11 July was the first resistance day of the 2024 mass uprising.

“The first blood of the 2024 mass uprising was shed at Cumilla University on 11 July, when police of then fascist regime launched a brutal and unprovoked attack on the students of the university. The students after that organized a fierce resistance and blockaded the Dhaka-Chattogram highway until 11 pm that night. It played a significant role in fuelling the nationwide movement that followed,” he said.

Asif declared the day as the First Day of Resistance of the 2024 mass uprising. He made the announcement this afternoon while addressing a memorial meeting organized at Cumilla University marking the anniversary of the police attack last year.