3 centuries of ‘Lal Durga’ worship in Moulvibazar’s Panchgaon

Although it is primarily a family puja, thousands of people arrive here every year due to the belief in the goddess’s awakened presence, he added.

Local sources say that the puja was initiated by a devotee named Sarbananda Das. While working in Sivasagar, Assam, he had a miraculous experience when he went to worship at Kamakhya. During the worship, the body of a five-year-old girl turned red. Sarbananda Das then understood that the goddess herself had descended. When the goddess offered him a boon, he prayed that the goddess would reside at his birthplace, Panchgaon every year. The goddess instructed that the idol here would be red in color. Since then, the worship of the Red Durga has been going on.

The organisers have stated that the color of goddess Durga is red only in Panchgaon’s Durga Bari in the country. However, there are red-colored idols in Assam and Kamakhya in India.

In Panchgaon, this red goddess has been showered with love from devotees for over 300 years. During this time of the puja, thousands of devotees of the Hindu community flock here with their various offerings.