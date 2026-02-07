Former minister Ramesh Chandra Sen dies in jail

Former minister for water resources and ex-member of parliament (MP) for Thakurgaon-1 Ramesh Chandra Sen has died. He fell ill at Dinajpur District Jail at around 9:00 am today, Saturday.

The former minister was then taken to Dinajpur Medical College Hospital, where the physician on duty declared him dead at 9:30 am. The matter was confirmed by Dinajpur District Jail Superintendent Farhad Sarkar.

Ramesh Chandra Sen was born on 30 April 1940 in Ruhia Union of Thakurgaon Sadar upazila. His father was Kshitindra Mohan Sen and his mother Balashwari Sen. He was 86.