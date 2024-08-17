Former minister Ramesh Chandra Sen sent to jail

Former minister Ramesh Chandra Sen has been sent to jail in a case filed over attacking a rally of Students Against Discrimination in Thakurgaon.

Ramesh Chandra Sen is the former water resource minister and also a former lawmaker from Thakurgaon-1 constituency.

A court of senior judicial magistrate passed the order as police produced him to the court this afternoon.

Earlier on Friday night, Ramesh Chandra was detained from his ancestral home in Thakurgaon Sadar upazila by a special team of police from Dhaka. He was later arrested in a case filed by Chhatra Dal leader Ripon Islam. The case was filed against 40 named accused including Ramesh Chandra.