Former minister Ramesh Chandra Sen sent to jail
Former minister Ramesh Chandra Sen has been sent to jail in a case filed over attacking a rally of Students Against Discrimination in Thakurgaon.
Ramesh Chandra Sen is the former water resource minister and also a former lawmaker from Thakurgaon-1 constituency.
A court of senior judicial magistrate passed the order as police produced him to the court this afternoon.
Earlier on Friday night, Ramesh Chandra was detained from his ancestral home in Thakurgaon Sadar upazila by a special team of police from Dhaka. He was later arrested in a case filed by Chhatra Dal leader Ripon Islam. The case was filed against 40 named accused including Ramesh Chandra.
According to the case statement, students under the platform of Students Against Discrimination called a demonstration in Thakurgaon town on 16 July. As the demonstrators marched towards the Chowrasta area of the town, leaders of Awami League, Chhatra League, Jubo League and Swecchasebak League swooped on them, leaving 12 students injured.
Thakurgaon district lawyers association’s president Joynal Abedin told Prothom Alo that a court ordered to send Ramesh Chandra to jail.
Thakurgaon’s police superintendent Uttam Prasad Pathak said a team of police headquarters arrested Ramesh Chandra and handed him over to Sadar police station.