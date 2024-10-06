Buddhist bhikkhu sangha announces boycotting ‘kothin chibor dan’

The Sammilito Bhikkhu Sangha of the Chittagong Hill Tracts have announced not to celebrate the ‘kothin chibor dan’, the main religious festival of the Buddhist community, this year.

The orders of monks have made the decision citing the “ongoing situation in the Chittagong Hill Tracts and lack of security” in the area as the reasons.

The announcement was made at a media conference at Maitree Bouddha Bihar’s deshnalaya (a place where religious sermons are delivered) in Rangamati town Sunday.