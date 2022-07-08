Homebound people crowd at Daulatdia, bikes face no barrier

People of south-western districts residing in Dhaka and its adjacent areas have joined the Eid rush for village homes to celebrate the festival with relatives.

Earlier, they used to wait for hours to cross the Padma River on ferries of the Daulatdia-Paturia route. The scenario is in stark contrast this time as the traffic pressure here decreased to a great extent due to the opening of the Padma Bridge.

However, the ferries were taking double time to cross the river due to strong current in the river on Friday.