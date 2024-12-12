Faridpur
BNP, Jamaat human chain demands reinstatement of Sadarpur UNO
Local leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami held a human chain demanding the withdrawal of ‘false allegations’ against Sadarpur upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) in Faridpur and his reinstatement to the position.
The event took place in front of the deputy commissioner's office in the district around 9:30 am on Thursday.
Earlier, at a press conference held at the office of Sadarpur upazila BNP in the previous night, BNP and Jamaat leaders condemned and protested the withdrawal of UNO Al Mamun, claiming the allegations to be false.
They urged the authorities to verify the facts, turn down the allegations, and revoke the verbal withdrawal order.
During a view exchange meeting of the public administration reform commission with dignitaries in the district on Wednesday, local leaders of the anti-discrimination student movement accused UNO Al Mamun of making comments in favour of the ousted ruling party – “Awami League will return”.
In an immediate reaction, Mokhlesur Rahman, secretary to the public administration ministry, ordered the immediate withdrawal of the UNO. However, no official decision was taken regarding his withdrawal until Thursday morning, said deputy commissioner (DC) Kamrul Hasan Molla.
Around 9:30am, BNP and Jamaat men formed a human chain in front of the DC office, protesting the allegations and the withdrawal order. They demanded that the UNO be reinstated to his position. Sadarpur upazila BNP convener Kazi Badruzzaman, Jubo Dal convener Munshi Isharat, joint convener Abdur Razzak Khan, former Jubo Dal organising secretary Bahalul Matubbar, and upazila Jamaat’s nayeb-e-ameer Abu Bakar Siddique, among others, attended the programme.
The leaders claimed that the allegations against Sadarpur UNO are baseless, motivated, and fabricated. They demanded the immediate withdrawal of the charges and his reinstatement in the post.
In this regard, UNO Al Mamun said a memorial meeting was held in the Sadarpur upazila conference room on 30 November, in participation with student leaders and politicians.
“They all are aware that I did not make any such comments. I do not understand why the student leader (Anisur Rahman, representative of the anti-discrimination student movement) made these allegations against me,” he said.
He further said, “I have not received any instructions regarding my withdrawal so far. I have already been transferred to Gaibandha district with a posting as an additional deputy commissioner (ADC). I am supposed to join the new post on 30 December.”