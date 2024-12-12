BNP, Jamaat human chain demands reinstatement of Sadarpur UNO 

Earlier, at a press conference held at the office of Sadarpur upazila BNP in the previous night, BNP and Jamaat leaders condemned and protested the withdrawal of UNO Al Mamun, claiming the allegations to be false.

They urged the authorities to verify the facts, turn down the allegations, and revoke the verbal withdrawal order.

During a view exchange meeting of the public administration reform commission with dignitaries in the district on Wednesday, local leaders of the anti-discrimination student movement accused UNO Al Mamun of making comments in favour of the ousted ruling party – “Awami League will return”.