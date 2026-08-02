Primary teacher recruits to stage Shahbag sit-in over delayed appointments
Candidates selected for the post of assistant teacher in government primary schools have announced an indefinite sit-in programme from Sunday, demanding immediate appointment letters.
The protest will begin at 11:00 am in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh in Dhaka.
A total of 175 days have passed since the publication of the final results, but the 14,384 selected candidates have yet to receive appointment letters. The candidates had demanded that the government issue the appointment notification by 29 July, but no such order has been issued.
In a press release, the candidates said they had received only repeated assurances over the past several months. With no written directive issued, they said they had no choice but to take to the streets. They added that the protest would continue at Shahbagh until an official appointment notification is issued.
A source at the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education said the intelligence verification process for the selected candidates is almost complete and that the recruitment process will proceed in accordance with the law.
The candidates, however, remain firm in their decision to continue the demonstration until a specific written appointment notification is issued.