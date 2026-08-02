Primary teacher recruits to stage Shahbag sit-in over delayed appointments

Candidates selected for the post of assistant teacher in government primary schools have announced an indefinite sit-in programme from Sunday, demanding immediate appointment letters.

The protest will begin at 11:00 am in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh in Dhaka.

A total of 175 days have passed since the publication of the final results, but the 14,384 selected candidates have yet to receive appointment letters. The candidates had demanded that the government issue the appointment notification by 29 July, but no such order has been issued.