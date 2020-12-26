Husband allegedly kills woman for dowry in Magura

A 20-year-old woman has been killed allegedly by her husband for dowry in Raipur village of Mohammadpur upazila in Magura, reports UNB.

Munira Khatun married to 25-year-old Zia Munshi for barely four months, was hit with a wood log by her husband after a heated argument between them over dowry turned violent on Friday, police said.

Quoting local people, a sub-inspector of Babukhali police camp, said that the couple used to fight often as Zia was demanding dowry from the first day of marriage.





