Husband allegedly kills woman for dowry in Magura

A 20-year-old woman has been killed allegedly by her husband for dowry in Raipur village of Mohammadpur upazila in Magura, reports UNB.
Munira Khatun married to 25-year-old Zia Munshi for barely four months, was hit with a wood log by her husband after a heated argument between them over dowry turned violent on Friday, police said.
Quoting local people, a sub-inspector of Babukhali police camp, said that the couple used to fight often as Zia was demanding dowry from the first day of marriage.
Arif Mollah, father of the woman, alleged that Zia used to torture her daughter for dowry since their marriage. "On Friday morning, Zia had called me to take our daughter back home."
"We have recovered the body and sent it to the local hospital morgue for an autopsy," said Tarek Biswas, officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur police station.
Efforts are on to nab Zia, he added.
Dowry is one of the most common forms of gender-based discrimination in Bangladesh. Every year thousands of women face serious social, psychological and physical tortures due to dowry-related disputes.
According to Odhikar, a human rights body, 5,699 women faced dowry-related violence from 2001 to 2017 and the rate of homicides and suicides due to dowry was also high during the period.
Odhikar stated that at least 256 women faced dowry-related violence while 129 women were killed or took their own lives in 2017.
The amended Dowry Prohibition Act 2017 stipulates penalties of five years in jail and Tk 50,000 in fine for demanding, receiving and giving dowry.
In the old law, the punishment for demanding, giving or receiving dowry was a minimum one-year prison term and a maximum of five years in jail or up to Tk 5,000 fines or both.