Husband flees hospital after wife’s death in Gazipur

Police said the couple got married last year and Barsha, since then, was barely allowed to visit her father’s place. Barsha got admitted to Class 11 at Gazipur Science College, but her husband’s family were against her continuing studies.
Dipto was unemployed and often pressurised Barsha to bring dowry. His family also joined in putting pressure on Barsha. At one stage, they demanded Tk 500,000 and 3 bhori gold. This led to altercations between the two sides.
At 10:30 pm on Monday, Ramnath Rajvar phoned his daughter-in-law’s family and informed them that Barsha suddenly fell ill and was being taken to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College.
But Badal Rajvar found his daughter dead when he reached the hospital around 11:00 pm. Dipto's family fled the scene in the meantime and later they also left their house.
Lakshmi Rajvar, mother of Barsha, alleged that Dipto and his family tortured Barsha to death. They have been torturing her in different ways since the marriage. Recently, they demanded Tk 500,000 in dowry.
Rafiqul Islam, resident physician of the hospital, said Dipto brought the dead body of Barsha around 10:45 pm and left the hospital. It has been registered officially.
Mosharraf Hossain, sub-inspector of Joydebpur police station, said the body has black marks on the forehead and throat. Police have arrested Dipto’s father from the hospital premises while the others managed to flee.
The body has been kept at the morgue, he said, adding that things will be more clear after autopsy.