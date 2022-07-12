Husband flees hospital after wife’s death in Gazipur

Police said the couple got married last year and Barsha, since then, was barely allowed to visit her father’s place. Barsha got admitted to Class 11 at Gazipur Science College, but her husband’s family were against her continuing studies.

Dipto was unemployed and often pressurised Barsha to bring dowry. His family also joined in putting pressure on Barsha. At one stage, they demanded Tk 500,000 and 3 bhori gold. This led to altercations between the two sides.

At 10:30 pm on Monday, Ramnath Rajvar phoned his daughter-in-law’s family and informed them that Barsha suddenly fell ill and was being taken to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College.