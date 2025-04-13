Over 167,000 tube wells dry up in Feni amid acute fresh water crisis

“There is no water in tube wells, ponds, canals, or beels. Rain is the only solution,” said the department’s Executive Engineer Md Shafiul Haque. He attributed the crisis to climate change, excessive groundwater extraction for agriculture, and the absence of rain, which has caused the water table to fall drastically year after year. “If it rains, the water layer will rise again, and water will be available,” he added.

Of the 36,811 registered tube wells in Feni, 9,871 have been long out of order. Among the remaining 26,941 active wells, nearly half have dried up. Additionally, more than half of approximately two lakh shallow tube wells installed privately are no longer producing safe water.

In August last year, devastating floods damaged 16,415 tube wells completely and 27,600 partially, and many of these have yet to be restored or repaired, according to SM Mahfuzur Rahman, sub-assistant Engineer at DPHED Feni.

“This has further worsened the safe water shortage in flood-affected areas,” he said.

A visit to Fulgazi Upazila revealed a grim picture: shallow tube wells at depths of 40–50 feet have completely dried up, leaving about 15,000 tube wells unusable. Many residents now travel long distances for water, and farmers are anxious about their Boro paddy yield due to the drought.

“We spent so much on planting Boro rice seedlings, but cracks are forming in the soil due to the heat and lack of rain. Now we’re unsure if we’ll get a proper harvest,” said a local resident.