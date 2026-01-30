Let’s try to build a Bangladesh where everyone can live with dignity: Tarique Rahman
Children and adolescents with special needs presented Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Tarique Rahman with handicraft items they had made themselves. They also performed the song “Prothom Bangladesh, Amar Shesh Bangladesh” for him.
The children have received various forms of vocational training with support from an organisation called CSF Global.
Addressing the event, the BNP chairperson said, “Let us take a pledge that in the days ahead, we will stand by people with disabilities, as much as we can from our respective positions. Let us all work together to build a Bangladesh where more or less everyone can live with dignity.”
The event, which included the distribution of wheelchairs and an exchange meeting for children and adolescents with special needs, was held at around 12:00 pm today, Friday, in the ballroom of the four-star Hotel Naz Garden in Bogura. Tarique Rahman attended as the chief guest.
On behalf of Tarique Rahman’s wife, Zubaida Rahman, wheelchairs were distributed among the children and adolescents with special needs. The programme was organised and moderated by MA Muhit, chairman of CSF Global.
Speaking as the chief guest at the view-exchange, Tarique Rahman said, “Those who are present here today, the children whose songs we heard, who gave speeches, recited poetry, and presented gifts to me and my wife Zubaida Rahman, sadly, our society has a tendency to keep such people confined indoors and not let them come out.”
“Yet, compared to us who are physically able, many of these individuals possess far greater qualities that we ourselves lack,” he added.
Calling for collective support for children and adolescents with special needs, he added, “If we stand by them socially, politically and at the state level, I personally believe Bangladesh will be able to bring out many talents, many gifted individuals.”
“It does not require doing too much, simply creating opportunities so that these people can move freely and normally in the light and air of the world like everyone else. What is needed is minimal support to allow them to develop their talents. Because they are also human beings, they are not outside our society, they are part of us. Someone in our families must take responsibility for this,” he added.
At the event, Zubaida Rahman expressed her admiration after witnessing the talents of the children with special needs. She said, “The talent I saw among these children is truly a child’s paradise. They need to be provided with a place like a paradise for children, where they can move from darkness to light with their talents and self-confidence.”
Praising the organisation CSF, Zubaida Rahman said, “We believe that children are the future of tomorrow. Today’s children will be the great builders of the nation in the days ahead.”
Referring to the BNP’s political plans, she said, “We have a sound political plan. Through this plan, good health will be promoted across different districts, and happiness will be integrated with education.”
“Through various projects, the nation will be connected to health, education and sports. Sports institutions will be established for children and adolescents in different districts. In this way, they will move forward in health, education and sports,” added Zubaida Rahman.
Later, BNP chairperson Tarique Rahman performed the Jummah prayers at Baitur Rahman Central Jame Mosque in Bogura city. After concluding a public rally in Rangpur, he will return to Bogura, where he will be staying overnight.