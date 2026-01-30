Let’s try to build a Bangladesh where everyone can live with dignity: Tarique Rahman

Children and adolescents with special needs presented Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Tarique Rahman with handicraft items they had made themselves. They also performed the song “Prothom Bangladesh, Amar Shesh Bangladesh” for him.

The children have received various forms of vocational training with support from an organisation called CSF Global.

Addressing the event, the BNP chairperson said, “Let us take a pledge that in the days ahead, we will stand by people with disabilities, as much as we can from our respective positions. Let us all work together to build a Bangladesh where more or less everyone can live with dignity.”

The event, which included the distribution of wheelchairs and an exchange meeting for children and adolescents with special needs, was held at around 12:00 pm today, Friday, in the ballroom of the four-star Hotel Naz Garden in Bogura. Tarique Rahman attended as the chief guest.