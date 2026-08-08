Tonu murder case: Ex-army man Hafizur arrested again for defying court order

Former army personnel Hafizur Rahman (52) has been arrested again in connection with the murder case of Sohagi Jahan Tonu, a student of Comilla Victoria Government College and a theater activist.

Around 8:00 AM today, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested him from his residence in Keraniganj, Dhaka. Although the Appellate Division's Chamber Court had ordered him to surrender within 24 hours, he failed to comply.

PBI Inspector Md Tarikul Islam, the investigating officer of the case at its Kallyanpur unit, confirmed the arrest to Prothom Alo around 1:15pm.