‘Mayoral candidate’ seen beating several women

A middle-aged man was seen punching and kicking several women one after another grabbing them by the hair. The women who were subjected to the assault were screaming for help.

A video of the incident of women being beaten in Lakshmipur district went viral on social media Saturday. Shortly afterwards, police arrested the accused, named Aftab Uddin Bhuiyan, the same day in the afternoon.

The arrested Aftab Uddin is the son of late Siddiq Ullah from Sahapur village in Ward No. 1 of the municipal area. He is the former president of the Islami Chhatra Shibir unit in Ward No. 1 of the municipality.