Viral video
‘Mayoral candidate’ seen beating several women
A middle-aged man was seen punching and kicking several women one after another grabbing them by the hair. The women who were subjected to the assault were screaming for help.
A video of the incident of women being beaten in Lakshmipur district went viral on social media Saturday. Shortly afterwards, police arrested the accused, named Aftab Uddin Bhuiyan, the same day in the afternoon.
The arrested Aftab Uddin is the son of late Siddiq Ullah from Sahapur village in Ward No. 1 of the municipal area. He is the former president of the Islami Chhatra Shibir unit in Ward No. 1 of the municipality.
Recently, he put up posters in the area announcing his candidacy for the Lakshmipur municipality mayoral election and has been introducing himself as a mayoral candidate.
Police and local people said that a land dispute arose between Aftab Uddin and Ismail Hossain of Chandgazi Hawlader Bari in Sahapur village of Ward No. 1 of the municipality. Following that, Aftab, along with several others, attacked Ismail’s house on 9 April.
At that time, female members of Ismail’s family were also assaulted by him. Several people were injured in the incident and were treated at the Sadar Hospital.
After the video went viral, police arrested Aftab Uddin Bhuiyan on Saturday afternoon. That evening, he was sent to jail through the court.
Lakshmipur Sadar Model Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Wahid Parvez said a video of the assault went widely viral on social media. After the video came to their attention, police immediately began investigating the matter seriously.
The OC further said that, Ismail Hossain filed a case of repression against women and molestation in connection with the incident. Aftab Uddin along with six others has been accused in the case.
Police operations are ongoing to arrest the remaining accused. OC Md Wahid Parvez expressed hope that they would soon be brought to under the law.
Although Aftab was once involved with Islami Chhatra Shibir, local Jamaat-e-Islami leaders claim that he is not currently active in politics.
Lakshmipur municipal Jamaat unit Amir Abu Farah Nishan said Aftab Uddin was once the former president of Chhatra Shibir in Ward No. 1 of the municipality. Afterwards, he went abroad. Currently, he is not actively involved in Jamaat politics.
Regarding the assault on women, Abu Farah said, “We have seen the video. It is extremely inappropriate. Aftab did not act properly. Such behaviour is not desirable for anyone.”