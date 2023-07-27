Deputy speaker, lawmakers have lunch at Jamaat leader’s house

According to locals and witnesses, the lawmakers led by deputy speaker Shamsul Haque had lunch and rested at the house of Jamaat’s Ishwardi municipality unit amir and RRP Feed Mill owner Golam Azam after visiting the nuclear power plant. They also planted a sapling at the yard of RRP Feed Mill. The lawmakers them left for the Pabna district’s circuit house to join a women rally of Awami League.

Jamaat’s Pabna district unit secretary Iqbal Hossain confirmed the affiliation of Golam Azam to the party. He said, “We participated in social functions where lawmakers and ministers of the state can attend. I don’t think there is nothing wrong in it.”

Asked Ishwardi upazila Abul Kalam Azad said, “Four brothers – Golam Azam, Munsur Alam, Monirul Alam, and Ajmat Alam are the owners of RRP Group. The deputy speaker was invited, I too went there. Since it is not any political event, it is not relevant to comment on it.”