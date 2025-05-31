13 missing as passenger trawler capsizes in Meghna River

A passenger trawler carrying 39 people capsized in the Meghna River near Dubarchar area adjacent to Karim Bazar in Hatiya on Saturday afternoon, due to strong winds and waves, leaving 13 people missing.

Officer in Charge of Bhasanchar Police Station, Md Kutub Uddin, said the trawler left Bhasanchar Ghat around 2pm for Alibazar Ghat in Hatiya with 39 passengers on board.

"After covering nearly eight kilometres, the trawler sank in a short time amid rough weather and strong waves near Dubarchar in the Meghna River," he said.