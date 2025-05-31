13 missing as passenger trawler capsizes in Meghna River
A passenger trawler carrying 39 people capsized in the Meghna River near Dubarchar area adjacent to Karim Bazar in Hatiya on Saturday afternoon, due to strong winds and waves, leaving 13 people missing.
Officer in Charge of Bhasanchar Police Station, Md Kutub Uddin, said the trawler left Bhasanchar Ghat around 2pm for Alibazar Ghat in Hatiya with 39 passengers on board.
"After covering nearly eight kilometres, the trawler sank in a short time amid rough weather and strong waves near Dubarchar in the Meghna River," he said.
At the time of filing this report, 26 people, including four policemen, had been rescued, according to the OC.
When the vessel began to sink, passengers jumped into the river in a last ditch attempt to survive.
OC Kutub Uddin added that the trawler was transporting several patients from the Rohingya camp in Bhasan Char to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital for advanced treatment, accompanied by four police personnel.
Among the passengers were staff members of NGOs operating in Bhasan Char, Ansar members, and local residents.
Sub-Inspector (SI) Shahid Uddin of the Janata Bazar police outpost in Hatiya said rescue operations began immediately after the incident with the help of local fishermen.
Efforts to rescue the missing passengers remain ongoing, said SI Shahid.